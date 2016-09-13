Derbyshire’s best singer is dancing for joy

A musical theatre teacher has beaten off the cream of the county to be crowned Derbyshire’s best singer.

Georgii Bailey, 26, of Hollingwood won the title at the Proact Stadium in the contest run by Child Foundation.

Her prize includes singing in front of thousands of football and basketball fans in Chesterfield and Sheffield and a recording session at Positive Impulse studio.

Georgii, pictured left with runner-up Jessica Nash and third-placed April Parker, runs a musical theatre and singing company and teaches at Wallace Dance Academy.