Drunken man is given a community order after assaulting his ex-partner

A booze-fuelled man who attacked his ex after he turned up at her home after a night-out has been given 120 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 24, how 24-year-old James Edge, of Queen’s Road, Hodthorpe, had drunk around seven or eight pints of beer before the assault happened.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, told a previous hearing that Edge and the complainant had been in a relationship for about three years.

Mr Chapman said the reason for the end of the relationship was that the complainant had suffered a miscarriage and that had created difficulties but Edge visited the complainant’s home, on July 17, when he was drunk.

Edge barged through the front door, according to Mr Chapman, and grabbed the complainant and demanded to know who she was seeing.

Mr Chapman added that the complainant was able to phone the police but Edge pulled her by her hair and took and threw the phone at a door causing it to come apart.

Edge told police he had about seven or eight pints of beer and the relationship break-up had been playing on his mind.

He admitted pushing the complainant and taking her phone off her.

Edge pleaded guilty to the assault, which happened in Whitwell.

The court heard the complainant had indicated she did not support the prosecution case.

John Wilford, mitigating, said Edge accepts it was wrong to go around in a drunken state.

Magistrates sentenced Edge to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

