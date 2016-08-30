Firefighters called out to Long Eaton house blaze

Firefighters from Long Eaton were called out to a house fire on South Street yesterday.

The incident took place at 1.51pm and involved a fire in a kitchen of a domestic property.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the fire and the incident was declared closed shortly afterwards.

