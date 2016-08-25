GCSE performance on the rise at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy

Students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

The academy has continued its steady improvement with a rise in A*-C grades for the third year running, with students displaying a particularly strong performance in maths.

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy GCSE results, Chloe Walsh and Megan Jennison

The academy saw some fantastic individual success stories and outstanding progress from students’ year six performances through to GCSEs.

Principal Dave Smith said: “I am very proud of the students, staff and parents at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy. Everyone has worked incredibly hard to get the results they deserve.

“I am handing over the reins to a brilliant new principal from September, as the school continues to make improvements and ensure students have every opportunity to achieve their potential. I cannot wait to see the academy continue to improve.”

Among the pupils collecting their results on Thursday was Jaynil Mistry, who achieved four A* grades, a Distinction*, four As and a B.

Savannah Wildgust received three A*s, a Distinction*, five As and a B, while Laura Fretwell achieved three A* grades, a Distinction*, four As and two Bs.

Millie Twells, who faced some really challenging personal moments during her time at school, continued to strive for success in her year 11 examinations and achieved a fantastic six A*-C grades including English and maths. This will allow her to progress on to level three study in September.

Toby Salt, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, added: “We would like to congratulate the students for their hard work, there are some lovely success stories today.

“It is our absolute priority as a Trust to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background. Today’s results show that we are making good progress at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy which we will keep building on year on year.

“We are committed to continuing to drive forward improvements at the academy and build upon the progress that is already being made.”