GCSE RESULTS: Pupils did A-mazingly well at St John Houghton

Highest number of A and A* grades for pupils at St John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy.

One student even gained ten A*s, the star pupil Laura Sellers said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed with how good my results were. I knew I’d worked hard but wasn’t expecting all A* grades.

Tom Flynn received five A* from St John Houghton

“It was really stressful revising for all the different subjects and then having to do all the exams close together.

“I’d not really thought about the results much since my last exam at the end of June and then the day arrives. In many ways it’s a relief that it’s all over.”

Headteacher at the Abbot Road school, Kirk Hallam, Joan McCarthy said: “We’re delighted at the excellent results our students have achieved and I’d like to congratulate them all. I’d also like to thank their families for the support they have given their children during what is a stressful time.

“We have seen a slight drop from last year in overall results but we’re really pleased with the amount of A* and A grades students have achieved.

Isabella Lee from St John Houghton with her GCSE results

“This is the end of the journey with us for them as we don’t have a sixth form and there are many schools and colleges out there who will be welcoming some outstanding students.”

Tom Flynn received five A*s, 4As and a B. He said: “I wasn’t expecting such good results so I’m incredibly pleased. I came out of every exam pouring over the questions in my head afterwards and then once the exams are over I managed to forget about it all for a bit.

“But for the last week I’ve just been a mix of worried, excited and nervous.”

Isabella Lee got four A*s and six As grades, she said: “I’m really surprised at my results. I actually expected more Bs than anything else.

Headteacher of St John Houghton Joan McCarthy with Laura Sellers who achieved 10 A* grades

“But I know that I worked really hard during the two years. It all comes around so suddenly.

“I’m looking forward now to doing my A-levels at college and hope to go on to do midwifery at university.”

Sophie Ingall who achieved three A*As, three As and four Bs said: “I worked really hard and was hoping for some A*s but didn’t actually think I’d get any so I’m really happy with what I achieved. I’ve been revising solidly for the past three to six months and hardly been out at all.

“I was nervous for today and happy to go on and start my A-levels at college.”

