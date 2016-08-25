GCSE RESULTS: Record breaking day for pupils at Friesland School

Pupils who have picked up their GCSE results from Friesland School have the best grades the school has achieved.
In English and maths 72 per cent of students achieved higher grades.
Headteacher Peter Monk said: “It is easy to say ‘best-ever results’ but literally these are the best GCSE results the school has ever achieved.
“I am so proud today of the achievements of students and staff alike as it is a team approach that has led to this success.
“It is a complicated year in terms of accountability measures with both ‘new’ and ‘old’ ones in circulation.
“With regards to ‘new’ measures we are confident that our Attainment 8 score of 52.1 will be well above average and that our Progress 8 score will be a strongly positive one having applied the most recent co-efficients provided.”
Attainment 8 is the students’ average achievement across these eight subjects. From 2016, the floor standard will be based on schools’ results on the Progress 8 measure. Although Progress 8/Attainment 8 are intended to encourage students to take eight qualifications, this is not compulsory.
Mr Monk said: “With regards to ‘old’ measures, 72 per cent of students achieved higher grades in both English and mathematics and the progress data for both subjects was exceptional. Across the board, students have performed extremely well.
“The consistently high achievement in English and mathematics is particularly pleasing. At the same time, however, historically Friesland has a history of excellence in performing arts and even by their high standards drama and dance have performed extremely well this year.”
He added: “Outcomes are also especially strong in MFL, physics, computer science and vocational subjects.”
There were some exceptional individual performances like Matthew Osbiston who achieved 10 *As and one A.
Other top performers include:
Joe Futter: eight A*s and three As
Matthew White: six A*s and five As
Sam Bird: five A*s and six As
Imogen Motler: five A*s and six As
Lydia Taylor: five A*s and six As
Jessica Thompson: four A*s and seven As
Nathaniel Weerasooriya: three A*s and seven As
Lizzie Sarell: three A*s and five As
Ethan Lee: two A*s and six As
Toby Davies: two A*s and seven As
Sarah Thompson: one A* and seven As
Chris Goodall: one A* and seven As
Eleanor Goodwin: one A* and seven As
Matthew Gray: nine As and two Bs
Adam Pritchard: nine As and two Bs
