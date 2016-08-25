GCSE RESULTS: The wait is over for Trent College students

There was a buzz of nerves and excitement at Trent College as pupils waiting to see there GCSE results.

There were 113 candidates who sat GCSEs at the Long Eaton co-educational independent school this year, with 42.4 per cent of all grades achieved by Trent College students in the top A*-A grade band and 25 students scoring eight or more A*s or As.

Drama scholar Cameron Bovell has progressed from The Elms junior school through its senior school Trent College and will now stay for Sixth Form too

Studious Lucie Gale was the school’s top performer this year with 10A*s and one A and said: “I’m really, really happy and there’s a lot of relief too. I was quite open minded as to how I may do as I thought some of the exams didn’t go as well as they could have so it’s great to find out I’ve got the results I have.

“The school’s always been very supportive in whatever I’ve done, sport, hockey, drama and music too, and in trying to keep all of it balanced while studying for GCSEs. If we missed lessons with hockey we were always given the chance to catch up.”

The school’s overall A*-C pass rate this year is 92 per cent, with 16.7 per cent at the top A* grade. Particularly impressive performances came in further maths, with 14 candidates achieving A*-A grades, while other top performing subjects included German, history, religious studies and latin with A* and A grade percentages all at 60 per cent or above.

Musicians Julia He and Callum Henderson were also amongst those celebrating top marks, both getting the highest A^ grade in Further Maths and an A apiece with Julia adding nine A*s and Callum eight A*s.

Callum Henderson loves that he is able to match his academic and musical aspirations at Trent College

Julia, also an academic scholar, recently returned from playing violin with the Nottingham Youth Orchestra in Prague and she believes Trent College has played a key role in her fulfilling her academic ambitions alongside all of her other interests.

She said: “I was most pleased with my Sciences as I want to go into Medicine and a few universities do take into account your GCSE grades. I really enjoy playing hockey as I’m with my friends and it’s time off from doing really hard academic work.

“I was also lucky enough to be part of the orchestra in the pit for Into The Woods, which was the Main School Musical production. I found out about the Nottingham Youth Orchestra through the music department and have been on tour with the school to Venice too so there are fantastic opportunities here.”

Bill Penty, Head of Trent College, said: “I am delighted by the grades achieved by our pupils this year. So many of our pupils at Trent College also do a huge variety of things at a high level outside of the classroom.

“As these stories testify, all that they have done academically sits alongside some wonderful extra-curricular achievements, which is certainly one of the great strengths of our school. I am very proud of all of them and we are really looking forward to welcoming them back into our Sixth Form here.”

Music scholar Callum, who plays percussion, bass guitar and sings, added: “I like to be jack of all trades, I get bored quite easily, and music is a good way of expressing my creative side. Trent enables me to have very broad horizons and invest my time into lots of different areas. It is a very good music department here, with a lot of facilities, lots of ensembles and all of the staff are really supportive. It really is like a family environment.”

Two of the school’s Head of Houses, Connor Robinson (Kemp House) who got, seven A*s, an A and a B and John Taylor (Owen House), who achieved four A*s and six As were also left reflecting on how their extra-curricular activities have helped support their GCSE achievements.

