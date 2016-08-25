GCSE RESULTS: Top of the class for Kirk Hallam Community

Nearly half of all GCSE students at Kirk Hallam Community Academy achieved a grade C or above in both Maths and English.

A total of 70 students achieved at least 1 A* grade, with five students achieving an impressive eight A*/A grades and 29 with more than three at the school in Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam.

Kirk Hallam Community Academy student Emily Pritchett with her GCSE results

Lauren Cox got an A*, three A grades and six B grades. She said: “I’m so happy with my results. I wasn’t predicted to do this well after my mock exams- it was mainly Cs and Bs so to come out with the results I have I’m just over the moon.

“I was crying before I even opened the envelope to see what my results were as I was so nervous.

“It was just such a relief. I was really happy with my A* in PE as I want to do it at A-level as well as drama and English.”

Headteacher Martin Ebbagesaid: “A real positive is that once again all students achieved at least one GCSE qualification and we are pleased that nearly half of our students achieved a grade C or above in both maths and English.

Lauren Cox with her GCSEs from Kirk Hallam Community Academy

“We have some great individual success stories and we are proud of each and every one of our students.

“A lot of hard work goes into achieving these results and we look forward to welcoming many of our students back to our Sixth Form.”

Emily Pritchett achieved four As, four Bs and two Cs.

She said: “I woke up at 6am and I just felt sick to the stomach and was just shaking. As soon as I got my results I just started crying, I was so pleased.

“I was really proud of my maths result as it was a really hard exam and glad to achieve a C. I’m looking forward now to doing my A-Levels at Kirk Hallam in September.”

Daniel Garnett was felling calm before he opened his results.

He got an A, two Bs and four Cs and said: “I wasn’t really that nervous but was more relieved when I got my results. Now I’ve got what I needed in my GCSEs I’m going to be combining playing football with a two year Sports Science and Coaching qualification with Ilkeston FC.

“First of all I want to play at as high a level as I possibly can so it’s great to be able to play and get some qualifications alongside it in case things don’t exactly work out.

“I love football and enjoy teaching and coaching kids in the sport too so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

