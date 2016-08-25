GCSE students excel at Ockbrook School

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire students at Ockbrook School have been celebrating their GCSE successes.

The school has recorded another successful year of GCSE and iGCSE (international) results, with seven students excelling with A* and A grades across the board in all subjects.

Overall, 56 per cent of pupils achieved A* - A grades, and 72 per cent grades A* - B.

Harriet Walker-Smith, 16, from Ockbrook, achieved nine A* grades and an A, while Jessica Langton, 16, from Langley Mill, gained five As and five A*s.

Francesca Muir-Harris, 16, from Borrowash, celebrated her five As and four A*s, and Lauren Nutty, 16, from Weston-on-Trent, took home six A*s and five As.

There was tears of joy for Karrissa Webster, 16, from Nuthall, who achieved one A and nine A* grades, while Sara Marriott, 16, from Trowell, gained five As and five A*s, and Rebecca Elvidge, 16, from Bramcote, left with three As and eight A*s.

Headmaster Tom Brooksby said: “I am so proud of our students who have pulled out all the stops to achieve these excellent grades; they are a credit to the school.

“With 72 per cent of papers graded A* to B and an impressive 56 per cent graded A* to A, students have great foundations on which to make the transition into their chosen A-level courses in our sixth form.

“As with many independent schools around the country, Ockbrook’s iGCSE (international) subjects are not reported by the Department for Education, but I’m delighted to report that 84 per cent of students achieved five A*- C grades, including iGCSE Maths and English.”