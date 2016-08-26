Honour for Ilkeston music tutor

editorial image
0
Have your say

Director of the Ilkeston Academy of Voice and Piano, Dale Forbes-Sutherland, has been honoured by the Royal Society of Arts and elected by the board as a Fellow. He said: “Being born and bred in Ilkeston I have witnessed and experienced the social challenges over the years and I am so honoured and excited to bring the ethos of the RSA closer to home. My mission is to create and develop music education in Ilkeston and make it accessible to all who want to learn to sing or play the piano.”

Back to the top of the page