Latest court results from Ilkeston and the surrounding area

The latest court results from the Ilkeston area from Derby magistrates’ court are listed below as published in the September 8 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser.

Motoring

Sean Edward Keenan, 23, of Station Road, Ilkeston: Proved in absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Daryl Lambert, 45, of College Street, Long Eaton: Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Anthony Fletcher, 29, of Kerry Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Timothy Mansfield, 28, of Lord Haddon Way, Ilkeston: Proved in absence that he used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Christopher Sulley, 39, of Gough Grove, Long Eaton: Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order for exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Suspended sentence order implemented as a 12 week custodial sentence.

Other

Justin Carl Fletcher, 34, of Gough Grove, Long Eaton: Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods namely three mattresses belonging to Hypnos Ltd. Fined £120 and must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Nathan Geoffrey Barnes, 43, of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to damaging a door and windows. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until August 16, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Lee Foster, 29, of Conway Street, Long Eaton: Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser, namely Hypnos Ltd, with intent to steal. Admits a breach with a conviction of an offence while subject to a community order for an offence of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. No adjudication. Dealt with for the offence of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit which had been subject to a community order. Community order to last until August 16, 2017, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Caan John Haigh-White, 27, of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to damaging a door and windows. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until August 16. 2017, with a curfew for eight weeks and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Dawes, 21, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to using a colour TV receiver without a licence. Fined £80 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Chase Davis, 19, of Green Lane, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty. Community order to last until August 22, 2017, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Luke Monk, 28, of No Fixed Abode: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty. Pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty. Committed to prison for 25 weeks suspended for 24 months. Must attend a Control of Violence for Angry Impulsive Drinkers programme and comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £550 compensation, an £80 victim surcharge and £600 costs.

Nathan Chadwick, 21, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

