Looking for something to do this weekend in Derbyshire?

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend?

Here’s our list of things to do in the county.

Matlock Bath Illuminations opening night.

Matlock Bath Illuminations launches this weekend and runs until October 29.

The fun-packed family event features a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent.

Light switch-on will take place at 7pm.

Wirksworth Festival launches today and runs until September 25. Events taking place over the weekend include a Community Celebration Workshop on Saturday from 11am to 3pm at Anthony Gell School, celebrations for the fifth anniversary of StarDisc with live music, beer and food from 6pm on Saturday and MusicWirks - live music all around the town from 12 to 5pm all weekend.

Wirksworth festival Art & Architecture Trail

Wingerworth Open Produce Show takes place on Saturday.

The fist show for 17 years will be open to the whole village, including children, after the idea to revive a once popular village show was suggested by allotment holders.

Tables open from 9am and the show is open to the public from 2pm at the Parish Rooms.

Saturday sees the launch of Footprints Walking Festival at Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre. A guided walk takes place after the launch which starts at 10.30am outside the Visitor Centre.

Family fun will take place during a horticultural and craft show at Waingroves community centre. Staging will take place from 10am to 12.45 and public viewing will be at 3.30pm. A ‘water wobble’ takes place at 1.30pm from Waingroves methodist church.

Entertainment throughout the village includes a bouncy castle, magician, stalls and an art exhibition.

A woodland event will take place at 4pm, starting at the Community Centre.

Ironville and Codnor Park War Memorial Rededication Ceremony takes place at 12 on Saturday, led by Rev Frank Mercurio, Priest-in-Charge of Alfreton and of Riddings and Ironville.

On Saturday Crich Tramway Village will hold their special Tram Day event.

With 17 tramcars planned to run throughout the day, you’ll need to get in early to see if you can ride all of them!

Sunday is Young Volunteers Day at the Tramway Village.

The event will see the vintage trams and tramway managed and crewed by a team of young volunteers including Sam Burton-Smith, who completed his tram conductor training aged 16 last July.

Saturday brings the last chance of the season to get a guided tour of Renishaw Hall’s historic vineyard. Tours last around 90 minutes, starting at 11am or 1.30pm and cost £10 including tasting.

New Bolsover family fun day will take place on Sunday.

It will include a Victorian story teller, documentary on New Bolsover and display boards on regeneration.

Chesterfield RSPCA is hosting a sponsored dog walk - for pooches and their owners to support the charity - on Sunday.

The walk - held in partnership with Vitality health and life insurance - will take place in Holmebrook Valley Park at 2:30pm, there is a choice of a

3k or 5k walk.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome and will even get their own bandana to wear on the day.

To register visit www.rspca.org.uk/dogwalk and fill out a quick and simple form with a few details. It costs £10 for one dog and £5 for any additional pooches - humans can come along free.

On-the-day registration opens at 1:30pm near the Water Meadow Lane Car Park and Visitor Centre.

Once you’ve registered, you will receive a Big Walkies Participant Pack with everything you need to know about Big Walkies.

Heritage Open Days is England’s biggest festival of history and culture, involving more than 40,000 volunteers. Running until Sunday, historic venues across the region will be staging special events which invite visitors to explore local treasures of every age, style and function. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences, and it’s all free. Among the big name venues taking part are Hardwick Hall, Sheffield Cathedral, the Workhouse at Southwell, and the Derwent and Cromford mill complexes. There are many more to discover, wherever you’re starting out. Find more information at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

Do you have a community event you would like us to promote?

Email comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk