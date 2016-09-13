Maggie Throup MP: ‘Ilkeston station is finally becoming a reality’

Many Ilkeston residents are following the progress of the new train station with great interest as it is finally becoming a reality.

One gentleman who stopped me to chat whilst I was doing my shopping last week told me that, as of January 2 next year, it will be 50 years since Ilkeston had a station, so I am sure the flags will be flying when we see the first train stop in our town after such a long time.

Let’s cast our mind back a few years and remind ourselves how this new station came about. My predecessor Jessica Lee teamed up with the ‘Tiser to lobby the Conservative-led government for the funding.

As a result, the transport secretary at the time, Justine Greening, instigated the New Stations Fund that local authorities could bid for. Derbyshire County Council, which was also Conservative then, was successful in its bid and then the process began. I have constantly put pressure on the current county council to deliver on this much needed station and, despite the road closures over recent weeks, I am sure everyone will be delighted when the first train stops later this year.

Another major development which has been on the cards for a number of years is the transformation of the old Stanton Ironworks into housing and a light industrial site.

As with the station, there seems to be slow progress, but Erewash Borough Council is now putting the latest outline plans for the site out to consultation.

In my opinion, the previous stumbling block still has not been addressed - how will residents and workers get in and out of the site without completely clogging up the local roads. As everyone knows, Bulls Head island and the traffic lights at Sandiacre already pose problems for drivers, never mind the winding and narrow roads without any suitable alternatives. I know it has been suggested before and rejected by the Highways England, but the only solution to make the new development fit for purpose and to ensure existing residents do not suffers, is the construction of a new motorway junction.

Some residents will know that I have been battling EMH Homes and its change in policy to collect rent in advance rather than in arrears.

The letters received by many residents were very upsetting. I have been able to confirm that EMH Homes’ change in policy is not as a result of policy change by either national or local government. To apply such a major change to residents who have been paying in arrears and on time for many years could have been predicted to cause upset.