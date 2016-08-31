Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well

Matthew Oakes was missing for nine days.

A Derbyshire man who has been missing for nine days has been found safe and well.

Matthew Oakes, who was reported missing on August 22 and has links to Ilkeston and Long Eaton, contacted police last night after seeing the appeal.

The police say they would like to thanks everyone who shared or re-tweeted the information.

