MP set to host new advice surgeries

MP Maggie Throup is set to hold roaming advice surgeries across Erewash for constituents to drop in and discuss any issues or concerns they may have. The surgeries will be held between September 26 and 30. Constituents are still able to book regular surgery appointments with Maggie by either calling 0115 9300521 or emailing maggie@maagiethroup.com.
Alternatively Maggie’s Community Office – Unit 2, The Old Co-Op, South Street in Ilkeston – is fully staffed and open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Wednesday 10am to 6pm. For more information visit: www.maggiethroup.com.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.