POLL RESULTS: Grammar school plans divide opinion in Derbyshire

Plans to end the ban on creating new grammar schools have been met with a mixed reaction by Derbyshire residents.

On Friday, we published a poll asking if the government was right to relax the rules on creating grammar schools with 49 per cent of those taking part voting yes and 51 per cent saying no.

Commenting online, gloucester blue said: “Bringing back grammar schools is long overdue, this comprehensive socialist view, that no child can be deemed better than another.”

And on the Derbyshire Times Facebook page Jonathan Woodhead said: “Grammar schools definitely have some benefits and other than selection on entry these could be replicated in the comprehensive system if schools wished. However academies and other schools seem to be raising standards for all at the moment.”

David Goodwin commented: “Any one who thinks that there is no “selection” in life is not thinking. How does anyone progress in their career other than by selection?”

