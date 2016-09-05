Roberts Bakery invest £1m to expand range and create jobs

A £1m investment for new machinery at Roberts Bakery, will create ten new jobs.

The family-run business has invested the money in new machinery to ramp up production of its sandwich thins and premium speciality breads at its site on Manners Industrial Estate.

Mike Roberts, a fourth generation member of the Roberts family, showed Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash, around the factory.

He said: “Our business has a passion for baking the finest bread and bakery goods and strategic investment is fundamental to our long term future. As a family-business, we are really proud to have invested £3.5 million in this site in the last year and to have created several jobs for local people.

“I’m looking forward to the next exciting phase for Roberts of Ilkeston and making this site a major UK manufacturer of speciality breads and sandwich thins.”

Roberts Bakery, which employs 100 people, has invested £750,000 in new equipment to help the business to fulfil a growing demand for sandwich thin style products.

The new kit includes a new wrapping machine and a stacking and slicing machine for sandwich thins. The company has also invested £250,000 in equipment to enable it to treble production of its range of speciality breads.

Among the equipment to be installed are four new highly energy efficient rack ovens.

This is the second landmark investment at the site in just 12 months. Last year, in a £2.5m investment, Roberts installed its state-of- the-art new sandwich thins line.

More than 60 million sandwich thins have rolled off the line since its installation.

Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash, added: “This bakery will celebrate 120 years in business next year and it is a key employer in the region so I was delighted to visit the site and see where the business has made these investments. This new equipment will help Roberts to enhance its production capabilities and continue its heritage of making high quality bread.

“It’s heartening for a local company to be making ambitious investments and helping to create secure employment for staff.”

Roberts Bakery started out in 1887 Northwich in the heart of Cheshire. The business purchased Ilkeston-based Aldreds the Bakers Ltd in 2010 and this latest investment on site will be completed by December.

The company delivers to customers throughout the north of England, north Wales and the Midlands. For four generations, the Roberts family has continued the skilled tradition of baking fine bread, with members of the Roberts family still actively working for the business.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Roberts Bakery invest £1m to expand range and create jobs Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...