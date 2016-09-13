Scottish man ‘viciously assaulted’ in Derbyshire village - for wearing a kilt

A Scottish man living in a Derbyshire village claims he was ‘viciously assaulted’ at the weekend - for wearing a kilt.

Christopher Baxter moved to Tideswell in June this year, having lived abroad for 13 years.

Christopher captured these images of his injuries after the alleged assault.

Having landed a new job in Chesterfield, he has settled into life in the village, and has even joined Tideswell Male Voice Choir.

But, he claims that on Saturday night, he was followed through the village and assaulted.

“Pretty much everyone in this area seems incredibly nice - always willing to chat, whether it be at your local pub; on the bus; doing your shopping or just walking down the lane, he said.

“Unfortunately, this idyllic image of the Peak District was shattered for me this past Saturday night, September 10, when I became the victim of a pre-meditated, sustained and vicious assault in the centre of Tideswell for having the audacity to wear a kilt.

“They decided to jump me from behind and explain to me rather forcefully their dislike for Scotsmen.

“The result was I spent the night in the company of the accident and emergency staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. I was lucky that a friend of mine was able to intervene and the assault wasn’t more serious.”

Derbyshire police said they were called to High Street in Tideswell at 11.30pm on Saturday night. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference number 16000 27 33 71.

