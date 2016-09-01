Sea Cadet joins elite group after achieving advanced qualification

Spondon Sea Cadet Ian Walsh, 13, has achieved the challenging Advanced Seamanship qualification.

The feat makes him on e of only 17 cadets to accomplish the feat out of 14,000 nationwide.

The youngster was inspired to join the Sea Cadets in Long Eaton by his great grandfather, who served on the HMS Firedrake which was sunk in the Second World War.

Ian said: “Since joining I have gained many qualifications including in rowing, sailing, kayaking, power boating and piping.

“I represented my unit at the National Trafalgar Day Parade in London and achieved Cadet of the Year 2015, having joined in October 2014. I would like to join the Navy when I’m older but am not sure what to specialise in yet.”

The Advanced Seamanship qualification tests cadets on their knowledge of rope work, rigging, splicing and whipping, canvas work and decorative rope work.

Ian said: “One of the things I had to do for the qualification was to create a canvas bag out of a square piece and decorate it with multiple pieces of rope, including splicing and reconstructing it with twine.”

Other practical tests included working in a team to rig seafaring equipment such as sheer legs, gyns and derricks.

The qualification is the foundation of many career options in the maritime industry, and is backed by a new national partnership between the Sea Cadets and Carnival Corporation & plc.

Carnival, the parent company of P&O Cruises and Cunard, is helping the Sea Cadets to offer more opportunities to members.

The organization offers young people an environment where they can find new confidence and inspiration through nautical adventure.

The Long Eaton branch has junior group for ages 10-12 which meets on Thursdays, and ages 12-18 meet on Mondays and Thursdays, 7-9pm.

For more details, see www.sea-cadets.org/longeaton or call 0115 9735726.