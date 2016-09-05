Spells of warm sunshine forecast later today

This is the weather forecast for today (Monday, September 5).

Any early mist and fog patches will lift during the morning, however it is likely to stay rather dull and cloudy for many.

A few cloud breaks are possible later, mainly in the east, bringing spells of warm sunshine.

The maximum temperature is 22°C.

Tonight it will remain rather cloudy and humid overnight, with some patchy mist and fog developing in places.

A few outbreaks of drizzle are then possible, mainly across the hills.

The minimum temperature is 16°C.