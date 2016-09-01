Stapleford man charged with historical sex offences at Notts children’s home

A former social worker at a children’s home in Nottinghamshire has been charged with historical sex offences.

Lewis Castillo, 52, of Winterbourne Drive, Stapleford, has been charged with five counts of indecently assaulting a girl aged under 16

He is alleged to have committed the offences against one victim at the Redtiles home, in Bestwood, between 1987 and 1990.

He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on 15 September 2016.