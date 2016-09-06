Sunny spells expected to develop later in the day

The weather for today (Tuesday, September 6) will be cloudy with mist and fog patches at first, but gradually clearing.

Some bright or sunny spells are then expected to develop, especially later in the day. Feeling very warm and humid, particularly in the sunshine.

The maximum temperature will be 25°C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy and muggy again overnight, with further mist and fog forming, especially over the hills but also across some lower levels by dawn.

The minimum temperature is 16°C.