Two car drivers have been fined after a serious crash with a bus

Two car drivers have been fined after they were linked to a road traffic collision with a bus which resulted in a number of injuries.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Simon Burrell, 37, and Daniel Smart, 35, both admitted driving without due care and attention after the collision on Brimington Road, Chesterfield.

People were injured after a crash linked with two cars and a bus on Brimington Road, Chesterfield.

Burrell also pleaded guilty to two counts of using a vehicle with balding tyres when the grooves of the tread pattern on the front, off-side and the front near-side tyres were found to be less than a depth of 1.6mm.

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty to original charges of dangerous driving and a further hearing was due to take place on Monday, September 5.

But these dangerous driving charges were dismissed after no evidence was offered and the two men were sentenced earlier this summer for driving without due care and attention.

Smart had been left seriously injured after the collision on March 3, this year, and had needed to be air-lifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for treatment.

The court previously heard how Smart had been driving a Renault Megane and Burrell had been driving a Vauxhall Astra at the time of the collision involving the number 70 bus to Killamarsh.

Burrell, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was fined £325 during a hearing on July 19 and he was also ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Smart, of Martins Lane, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, was fined £320 during the same hearing and he was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

