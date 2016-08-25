WEATHER: Rain gives way to sunny skies

While a weather warning still looms over the weekend, expect sun acrross the East Midlands today (Friday, August 26).

After a fine and sunny start, and whilst some fair weather cloud could develop during the day, it will remain dry. Although less humid than recently, it will be feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum Temperature 22 °C.

Tonight will have a dry and clear start with only light winds, turning rather chilly, with the odd patch of mist or fog possible by dawn. Minimum Temperature 9 °C.

The Met Office had placed a four-day yellow weather alert over the region, expecting heavy rain and thunder across the midlands for the rest of the week.

The warning has now been lifted for Friday but is still in place for Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters said: "Outbreaks of rain will develop over central UK through the course of Saturday, and by the evening are likely to be heavy at times. This rain is likely to be prolonged over many areas overnight into Sunday morning, gradually becoming lighter and dying out later on Sunday. Please be aware of the risk of local disruption to transport and outdoor activities.

"A frontal zone associated with very warm and moist air over southern UK early Saturday will ease northwards during Saturday, and become slow moving over central areas of England and Wales later Saturday, persisting overnight, before slowly easing away to the east during the course of Sunday. Rainfall will be heavy at times, and locally prolonged. Rainfall totals are likely to be in the range of 20-40 mm, but 50-75 mm is possible in some areas."

