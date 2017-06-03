LONDON TERROR ATTACK: Seven people dead and 48 hospitalised

Two terrorist incidents in London last night have killed seven people and 48 have been taken to various hospitals - 21 are said to still be in a critical condition.

A vehicle struck pedestrians at just after 10pm on Saturday, June 3 on London Bridge then continued on to Borough Market where a number of people were stabbed including an on-duty police officer dealing with the incident. Three attackers have been shot dead by police. Police also dealt with a third incident in Vauxhall last night which was unrelated to terrorism. The Prime Minister has said elections are going ahead but called for a minutes silence on Tuesday.