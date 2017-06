There are currently long delays of more than an hour on the M1 after a multi-car pileup.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between junction 24a and junction 25 within the last hour.

The smash has closed two lanes of the motorway and tailbacks are already stretching back to junction 23 (East Midlands Airport).

Road users are advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys and should consider using an alternative route if possible.