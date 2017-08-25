Long Eaton caravan burglar steals cash and speaker

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a caravan burglar made off with money, personal documents and a speaker.

The alleged incident happened between 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 25 and 11.20am on Wednesday, July 26 on Hawthorne Avenue, Long Eaton.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “An intruder is believed to have entered the caravan via an unlocked door.

“Cash, personal documents and a speaker were later reported stolen.”

If you witnessed anything suspicious, or have information, please contact DC Mark Walker on 101, quoting reference 17000319163.

Alternatively, click here to send him a message online.