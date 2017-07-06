Long Eaton cops to attend resident’s information event

Some of the members of the Long Eaton Town Safer Neighbourhood Team are joining officers from East Midlands Homes, Erewash District Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service at a resident’s information event.

The event is being held tomorrow (Friday, July 7) at Romorantin Place, Long Eaton where East Midlands Homes are planning a redevelopment of the housing site and are hosting the event to give residents opportunity to discuss any concerns.

PCSO Heidi Andrew, from the team, said: “We were only too happy to accept the invitation from East Midlands Homes to meet with local residents and will also be joined by members of Neighbourhood Watch.”

The team will be there between 10am and 3pm