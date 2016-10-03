Long Eaton man who burgled British Legion club jailed

A Long Eaton man who broke into a Royal British Legion Club has been jailed.

The break-in happened at the Melbourne Royal British Legion Club on Derby Road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 20 and was captured on CCTV.

Mark Seaton was caught on CCTV breaking in to the club.

Mark Seaton of Collingham Road, Long Eaton, was recognised by a police officer from CCTV footage at the club and he was arrested a few days later.

The 38-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 30 where he pleaded guilty to burglary. He was sentenced to 20-weeks imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay £900 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Inspector Kate Bateman, who is in charge of policing in South Derbyshire, said: “We are really pleased to have brought this case to a quick conclusion and that justice has been served swiftly.

“The case really shows the value of good quality CCTV as an excellent investigative tool, which in this case has led to the arrest and conviction of the burglar.”