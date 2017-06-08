Long Eaton police hold coffee with a copper event to discuss community issues

Officers from the Long Eaton North Safer Neighbourhood Team are inviting residents to join them for a drink to discuss local policing issues.

The team is holding a ‘street-meet’ at the West Park Cafe, West Park, Long Eaton on Saturday (June 10) and is inviting local residents in the area to come and discuss any issues that they feel are affecting their community.

PCSO Matt Boyer from the team explained: “We try and be as visible as possible in the area and get to speak to lots of people, however holding an event like this allows people to know that we will be at a set location at a set time.

“This way if anyone has any concerns they can come and have a chat and we will even get the tea or coffee.”

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of the team, said: “We have been dealing with several complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour and damage on the park and so this is an opportunity for any one concerned about this to come and speak to my officers about actions we are taking to try and resolve these complaints.”

The team will be at the cafe between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

For more information contact the team on 101 or send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website here.