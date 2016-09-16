Looking for something to do this weekend in Derbyshire?

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend?

Here’s our list of things to d oin the county.

Take This play at Double Take festival at Bakewell.

Hayfield Country Show and Sheep Dog Trials will take place on Saturday and Sunday

The show is celebrating its 40th anniversary with apacked programme including fell races, falconry, music and a search and rescue dog demonstration

Activities for all ages will take place at Tapton Celebration Weekend.

Junction Arts and the Derbyshire Countryside Service deliver this weekend festival along the banks of the Chesterfield canal at Tapton Lock from 11am - 4pm both days.

Former family Fun Day at Tapton Lock Visitor Centre. Pictured at the craft tent with their jumping clay ladybirds are Darcy 3, Anna 7 and Arthur 3.

The varied programme of activities means there is something for everyone from boat rides, arts and crafts workshops, a climbing wall and canoe rides plus performances in the marquee and ice cream and refreshments including Camra Real Ale and Candyfloss King.

Blowing up at Wollaton Park on Saturday, Gung-Ho! is a five kilometre obstacle race like never before.

The course takes in ten of the craziest inflatable obstacles ever seen, including climbing walls, a 200-ft slide, a giant ball pit and a 5000 sq ft bouncy castle. Walk, crawl and scramble your way around at your own pace, negotiating a labyrinth, potholes and finish up in a giant sea of foam.

For more information on the course and how to book a spot on the starting line, visit www.begung-ho.co.uk.

Great British Bake Off 2012 winner John Waite, chef Rosemary Shrager and Celebrity MasterChef champion Lisa Faulkner will be whipping up a feast of culinary delights at the Festival of Food and Drink in Clumber Park on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

But the stars, joined in the cookery theatre by ex-MasterChef winner Dhruv Baker and Indian cooking expert Anjula Devi, are just a side dish at the event. Also on the menu, Worksop’s own School of Artisan Food host a series of workshops, and more than 150 of the finest food producers in the region offer a chance to try before you buy, along with gifts, works of art, hand crafted jewellery and lots of homeware.

On Saturday Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is offering a chance to learn about the wonderful world of bats.

Starting with a presentation by Bob Cornish, who runs a small bat rescue centre in Gainsborough, you can explore the myths that still surround bats, how vital they are to ecosystems across the globe, and the unique characteristics of British species.

If the weather allows for it, the evening will be rounded off with a walk through the woods with bat detectors so that you can listen to their echolocation. Tickets £5, booking essential via 01623 823202. Remember to bring a powered torch and insect repellent on the night.

The first ever Duffield Arts Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, with a packed programme of creative events and opportunities offering a wide range of entertainment, from drama sessions for the very young to ballet workshops from an international performer Bethan Smith. The theme of the festival is discovery — it’s about discovering new things, discovering Duffield and its people, and enjoying new experiences.

As well as world-class collections of arts and ornaments, the Harley Gallery at Welbeck Abbey is a great place to go to unearth treasures of your own making. On Saturday, there’s an intermediate-level crochet workshop with Kate Bruning from Greedy for Colour, who will guide you through a project to make a trio of toadstools.

Find more details and book online at www.hopeandelvis.com.

Bakewell is to host its first tribute band festival.

Some of the UK’s best tribute bands will be supported by groups, musicians and rising stars from the area at the town’s showground on Saturday,

Double Take Festival will be headlined by Yellow, performing the songs of Coldplay.

Also on the bill are Take This singing the hits of Gary Barlow and co, Paramore (or less), Pet Shop Tribute and Foo 5ighters.

A fun day will take place at King George playing fields in Staveley.

Organised by friends of the park who are trying to improve the image of the area. The fun day will include a range fo activities.