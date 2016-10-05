Los Angeles fashion show date for Ilkeston designer

Ilkeston’s Michael Wallace is fast-becoming a well-known name in the world of fashion.

The 26-year-old is set to showcase his House of Michael Wallace spring/summer 2017 collection at LA Fashion Week - one of the biggest events in the global fashion calendar.

And it is a far cry from the days when he started out in the industry cutting fabric in his garden shed.

For he will be introducing a new collection of women’s couture designed especially for the occasion and will be the only British designer to hit the catwalk at the Art Hearts Fashion at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Michael’s collection will hit the catwalk on Monday at the hotel, which is home to the Golden Globe awards.

The luxury venue is infamous for being where singer Whitney Houston died.

He said: “I am delighted to be invited to showcase my work at one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

“LA is an inspirational city, and I’ve tried to capture that in my work by creating a brand new collection just for the event.”

The collection has been designed and constructed solely by Michael at his Ilkeston-based studio in Maltby’s Creative Mill, where he has been working on the designs for many months.

He has been sponsored by Long Eaton-based Litmans Lace, famous for being a part of the Nottingham Lace Market, which has donated some lace to the collection.

The show will see between ten and 14 models walking the runway in his designs.

He said: “Collection time is always very exciting, sometimes stressful, but I love what I do and I enjoy creating something that is visually satisfying for an audience.

“Mixed with the right music and staging you can create something special.”

The young designer is putting the East-Midlands on the fashion map, having previously won the Midlands Fashion Award for Emerging Designer in 2014 and showcasing his work at London Fashion Week 2015.

Michael, who was inspired by French designer Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen, was also up for an independent designer of the year award at the Midlands Fashion Awards but could not attend due to his commitments in Los Angeles.

He hopes to be at the awards in 2017.