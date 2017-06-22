Maggie Throup: ‘Being your MP is the greatest honour of my life’

I am delighted that the ‘Tiser has invited me to resume my monthly column following my re-election as your local Member of Parliament.

For the second time in just over two years, you, the electorate of Erewash, have renewed your trust in me to represent our community in Parliament with an increased majority.

You saw through social media trolling and the fake news, and have instead chosen the positive aspiration politics that I believe our country so desperately needs.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for once again giving me this opportunity.

It is truly the greatest honour of my life and I promise I will not let you down.

Along with my team, I have now returned to work with renewed strength and a fresh mandate to deliver for the people of Erewash, a community we are all proud to call our home, on the big issues including Brexit, anti-social behaviour, HS2 and overall transport infrastructure improvement.

Sadly over the course of the General Election campaign we have seen our country, our democracy, our very way of life come under attack not once but twice by terrorism.

Our country has since witnessed further tragedy with both the Grenfell Tower fire and, just this week, the act of terror which specifically targeted Muslim worshipers in Finsbury Park, London.

Our emergency services have acted with great bravery, putting others before themselves, running into danger to save lives.

We are indebted to every single one of them.

Like many others, I have been struck by the unfailing ability of the British public to step up to the mark in the face of adversity.

I believe that the exceptional acts of selfless bravery, kindness and generosity by communities just like ours is something that we can all draw strength from.

If you have a problem or concern that you would like me to help with, then please visit my community office at Unit 2, The Old Co-Op, South Street, Ilkeston DE7 5SG, which has now open again for constituents to access.

The office is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Wednesday from 10am to 6pm.

Alternatively I can also be contacted either via email at maggie@maggiethroup.com or by telephoning on 0115 930 0521.

Surgery appointments can be made by contacting my office – I generally hold help and advice surgeries on Fridays and Saturdays on a regular basis.