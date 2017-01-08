Major Oak to leave legacy in Stapleford

An oak sapling, grown from an acorn from the world famous Major Oak tree, was planted last week in Stapleford.

Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, Councillor Graham Harvey, joined Norman Lewis, vice patron of Sherwood Forest Trust, to plant the sapling in Queen Elizabeth II Park, on Toton Lane, to mark the end of 2016, the Queen’s 90th year.

Dr Patrick Candler, chief executive of the trust, said: “This is a wonderful way to end 2016 by planting a sapling that comes from a tree more than 1,000 years old.

“This tree could well be alive in Queen Elizabeth II Park 1,000 years from now. It is also appropriate that Norman Lewis helped to plant the tree as his expert knowledge, care and attention enabled the sapling to grow from a small acorn.”

The Sherwood Forest Trust also helped with heather seed for heathland restoration projects at the Hemlock Stone, Bramcote Hills Park and Bramcote Ridge, and Mr Lewis donated a second tree planted at Hall Om Wong in Kimberley, grown from an acorn from the Parliament Oak, a less well known tree but one with historic importance as it is not only older than the Major Oak, but has a history linking to King John and the Magna Carta.

The Major Oak is one of the most well-known trees in the world and in 2014 was voted the UK Tree of the Year.

Before it took its current name, it was known as the Queen Oak, making it even more appropriate that it was planted in Queen Elizabeth II Park at this time.

The Sherwood Forest Trust is the only charity whose sole purpose is the protection, preservation and promotion of Sherwood Forest, an area of 181 square miles that stretches from the City of Nottingham up to the towns of Worksop and Retford.

• For further details, contact 01623 821490 or visit www.sherwoodforest.org.uk.