Man allegedly licked police van, assaulted police officer and exposed himself in front of war memorial

A man has been charged after allegedly licking a police vehicle, assaulting a police officer and exposing himself in front of the war memorial in Ilkeston.

Officers in a police van saw a man licking the vehicle at around 2.20am on Saturday, February 4 and got out to speak to him, when it’s said that he allegedly shut the van door on an officer’s leg before exposing himself in front of the war memorial.

Robin Johnson, 23, of Main Street, Awsworth, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly, assaulting a constable and exposing himself.

He is due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 24.