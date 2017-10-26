Man appears in court accused of attempted murder after alleged hit-and-run

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after he has been accused of seriously injuring a pedestrian in an alleged hit-and-run collision.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, October 26, how Jake Greenhalgh, 22, of Down Meadow, Heage, allegedly collided into pedestrian Soltan Habchi, 27, on Derby Road, in Ripley, in the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

Pictured is the scene of a suspected attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run collision on Derby Road, in Ripley. Courtesy of the Derby Telegraph.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley claimed Mr Greenhalgh was the driver of an Audi A4 and he had allegedly driven at Mr Habchi on purpose by allegedly mounting the pavement and colliding into the 27-year-old.

She added that Mr Habchi is in intensive care on a ventilator with a torn coronary artery, multiple fractures to both legs and arms and that he could possibly lose an eye.

Mrs Bickley claimed the incident was triggered by an alleged minor argument because Mr Habchi had reportedly flagged the vehicle down for a trip home and he was allegedly asked for £20.

The Audi was later discovered to have been set on fire, according to Mrs Bickley, after it had been found at Butterley Reservoir.

Mrs Bickley added that two others - who she claims were passengers in the Audi - have been released by police pending an on-going investigations in connection with the alleged incident and that the case also involves a third co-defendant.

Magistrates committed the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on November 23.

Mr Greenhalgh was remanded in custody.