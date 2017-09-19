Man arrested after sentimental watch stolen from Long Eaton home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a sentimental watch and cash was stolen from a house in Long Eaton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “On Saturday, September 16 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm a house on Haslemere Road in Long Eaton was allegedly broken into.

“A gold Omega watch, with a white face and a brown leather strap, which is of sentimental value to the owner, was taken. A floral bag and cash is also missing.”

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Nikita Devney on 101 quoting reference number 17000398206.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.