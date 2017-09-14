Man attacked his partner as row erupted after pub trip

A booze-fuelled man attacked his partner after they had both returned from the pub.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 13, how Sean Moss, 32, of Wingfield Road, Tupton, struck his partner three or four times at her home in Danesmoor after they had been arguing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He accepted they had an argument earlier that day. They had been to the pub at Clay Cross and returned about 9pm that evening.”

Mrs Haslam added that Moss was jealous and suffering anxiety and the couple had an argument and Moss said he had acted in self defence after she had struck him several times and he struck her causing her nose to bleed.

Moss told police he should not have assaulted her.

The court also heard how Moss has a previous caution after he had previously slapped his partner.

Moss pleaded guilty to committing an assault by beating after the incident on September 2.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said that Moss had said that his partner was very drunk and she went into the kitchen and she was having difficulty getting food ready and he told her she should go to bed.

Mr Mather added that the couple’s baby started crying and as Moss was trying to settle the child down his partner came back downstairs and they started arguing and she hit him around the head.

The defendant put the baby down, according to Mr Mather, and then accepts that he hit his partner three or four times.

Mr Mather added that Moss is ashamed of himself and he very much regrets what happened and he said the relationship is now at an end.

Magistrates fined Moss £173 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.