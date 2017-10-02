Man attacked partner while trying to force her out of home

A man has been fined after he tried to force his partner out of their home after they had been boozing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 27, how David Anthony Faulkner, 31, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield, grabbed his partner and pulled out a chunk of her hair as he scuffled with her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He accepts they had been drinking and arguing over money and about buying food that evening.”

Mrs Haslam added there was concern about waking the children and as the defendant’s partner kept shouting he asked her to leave and there was scuffle as she refused to do so. The defendant tried to eject his partner with force, according to Mrs Haslam, and even though he had not intended to hurt her she suffered a bruise to an arm and leg and a chunk of her hair was pulled out.

Police attended and Faulkner explained there had been an argument and he had manhandled his partner because she would not leave the address. Faulkner pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on August 4.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Faulkner’s partner had been drinking and she has mental health issues and he had lost his ability to deal with her and he admitted dragging her from the property.

Ms Simpson added that Faulkner is absolutely mortified by what he did and has apologised.

Mrs Haslam also added that Faulkner’s partner attended court to support him and their relationship is on-going. Magistrates fined Faulkner £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.