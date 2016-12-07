Man caught with cannabis revealed he uses drug for pain relief

A man caught with cannabis revealed he used the drug for pain relief.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday how police found Wayne Durrance, 39, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, with 5.5grammes of cannabis in his pocket at Woodstock Court, Chesterfield, after they had been called out to a disturbance. Durrance pleaded guilty to possessing the drug on November 19.

Julie Page, defending, said he used the drug for pain relief after a serious accident.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £195 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge.