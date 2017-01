The man who died after apparently falling while carrying out work at Derby’s Market Hall was from Sandiacre.

Derbyshire Police have identified the man as William Ball, aged 37.

The police were called to the Market Hall at around 4.20am on Wednesday, January 18, following a report that a man, who had been carrying out work at the building with a colleague, had fallen from a height.

He was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital but was pronounced dead.