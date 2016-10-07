Man fined after smashing phone

A man has been ordered to pay £282 and has been given a two-year restraining order after damaging his ex’s mobile phone.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Michael Whiteman, 32, of Birchwood Road, Alfreton, had been called to his estranged wife Tamara Whiteman’s home on Chatham Avenue, Alfreton, because their child had been unwell.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant had been with the defendant for ten years and they were married for one year but they separated.

“He came to her house after she called him due to their child being unwell.”

He went into the house, according to Mrs Haslam, and said he wanted his ex back but she said she still loves him but there is no chance of resuming their relationship.

Mrs Haslam added that Whiteman got angry and when her phone went off he picked it up and he tried to unlock lock it and then he threw it into the garden.

Whiteman told police there had been an argument and he admitted he had picked up the mobile phone and he had thrown it.

Mrs Haslam added: “The complainant stated she had tried to be civil for the child’s sake but Whiteman couldn’t understand the relationship is over.”

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said the defendant accepts there was an argument and that throwing the phone was not the right thing to do.

Ms Jackson explained that the defendant had agreed to pay for the damage and had thought that would be the end of the matter.

She said: “He had a conversation and agreed to pay for any damage and insurance excess and he thought that was the end of the matter but he was spoken to by the police.”

Whiteman pleaded guilty to causing the damage after the incident on August 3.

Magistrates fined Whiteman £192 and ordered him to pay £60 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Whiteman was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his ex.