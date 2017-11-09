Man harassed woman by ‘driving slowly’ past hair salon where she worked

A 31-year-old man who repeatedly harassed a woman by driving past the hairdressers where she worked has been jailed.

Stephen Deverill had first been handed a restraining order not to contact the victim earlier this year.

But Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard how he was spotted “driving slowly” past the salon where she worked in Ilkeston on June 22.

He was reported to the police but was then spotted carrying out the same act on July 6, Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said.

Finally, on September 25, the woman was driving in Beresford Drive, Ilkeston, when she saw him walking towards her with his dog.

Mr Bettany said: “She told the police ‘I heard him shouting. He was standing next to the car. He was shouting at my daughter who was sitting in the back seat.

“‘I feel angry that he is doing this, I just want to be left alone’.”

Deverill, of Morton Avenue, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and for being in breach of a suspended sentence order for driving offences in Nottinghamshire, the details of which were not revealed in court.

Jailing him for 28 weeks, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Court orders are there to be obeyed and people who repeatedly ignore them will go to prison.

“Under circumstances such as these it would be impossible and unjust not to send you to jail.”

Felicity Coates, for Deverill, said her client was “walking his dog on his usual route” on September 25 when he encountered the victim.

She said: “It was not planned and it was not aggressive but he knows he should not have done what he did.

“When he saw her (on September 25) he was pulling a face at her, there was nothing threatening and there was no malice.”

“He is in breach of a suspended sentence for driving offences in the Notts area and he knows he has put himself on a difficult position. He accepts his guilt.”

- This story first appeared in the Derby Telegraph.