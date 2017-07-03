Man is caught by police with heroin and crack cocaine

A man was caught by police with crack cocaine and heroin after he dropped the drugs as he was running to his flat.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 27 how Malcolm Troke, of Birchwood Crescent, at Grangewood, Chesterfield, was seen by police near his home when they were dealing with a separate matter.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said officers saw Troke running to his flat and he dropped two wraps containing cocaine and heroin.

Troke pleaded guilty to possessing 0.3grammes of diamorphine, or heroin, and 0.2grammes of crack cocaine after the incident on April 28.

The defendant also admitted failing to surrender to custody after he had previously been released on bail.

Magistrates sentenced Troke to a community order lasting until March, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Troke was also fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.