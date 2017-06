A man suffered a head injury after a car smash near Stapleford.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Ewe Lamb Lane in Bramcote last night.

Upon arrival, they found a man trapped in his vehicle which had crashed into a tree.

Crews rescued him and took him to hospital.

A post on Stapleford Fire Station's Facebook page said: "His injuries are not thought to be serious and we hope he makes a full and speedy recovery."