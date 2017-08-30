Man suffers serious facial injuries after being hit by bottle and punched on bridge in Long Eaton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck in the head by a bottle before then being punched a number of times.

The incident, which occurred on the bridge on Derby Road at around 3.10am on Sunday, August 20 saw the man suffer serious facial injuries.

Detective Constable Chloé Price said: “CCTV footage shows a man being struck on the back of the head with a bottle before taking a number of additional blows to the face. He was taken by ambulance to hospital in Nottingham.

“The suspect, who had short dark hair and was wearing knee length shorts and a jacket that was possibly a camouflage design, appears to have crouched down and showed concern for the victim upon realising he was unconscious.

“He attempted to flag down a cyclist before walking away via Fletcher Street and Regent Street, past the Post Office.

“We have reason to believe there were a number of witnesses, both to the incident and its aftermath, as a number of vehicles passed by.

“I would appeal to them to come forward as they may have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, contact DC Chloé Price on 101, quoting reference 17000356073.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.