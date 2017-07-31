Man was mugged for his mobile phone

Have your say

A man has been robbed of his mobile phone in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the crime, which happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 25.

A 20-year-old man was walking along the railway footbridge at Midland Street when a man approached him and hit his case, causing his phone to fall out and land on the floor.

The thief picked up the phone and walked away. The victim followed him but the robber then punched him and the pair grappled on the floor before the robber walked off.

He has described the robber as white, 6ft 3ins tall and of large build. He was in his mid-20s to mid-30s in age and spoke with a local accent.

He wore a green t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms and had a white mountain bike with blue and black lines on.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Mark Walker on 101, quoting reference 17000317635.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.