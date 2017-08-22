Masked men steal from Ilkeston cash machine

The cash machine at Morrisons has been emptied by a trio of masked men.

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of three men drilling a hole in an Ilkeston cash machine before making off with its contents.

A force spokesman said: “The alleged incident took place at Morrisons on Nottingham Road between 12:10am and 12:15am in the early hours of this morning - Tuesday, August 22.

“The trio, whose faces were covered, are thought to have stood around the cash machine for around ten minutes before leaving the scene on foot.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, please call Constable John Aldred on 101 quoting reference number 17000357319.

Alternatively, send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact-us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.