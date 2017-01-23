Masked youth with handgun escapes with cash after robbing bookmakers

A masked youth holding a handgun threatened a 70-year-old female cashier at a bookmaker’s shop before fleeing with cash last night.

The youth demanded money in the incident at Betfred, in Derby Road, Stapleford, at about 9.20pm on Sunday (January 22) before fleeing on foot after taking cash from the till.

He is described as white, aged 16 to 17, about 5ft-tall, wearing a black bomber jacket, dark jogging bottoms, gloves and a black and white face covering.

The cashier was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre with a hand injury after the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of 22 January 2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.