Mayor’s award scheme seeking unsung heroes of Erewash

Erewash Borough Council is calling on residents to nominate someone they admire for their work in the borough and who deserves greater recognition.

The council has launched its Mayor’s Awards 2017 to honour the tireless community servants of Erewash who often go the extra mile without expecting anything in return.

Mayor of Erewash Councillor Mary Hopkinson said: “I am so proud to serve this wonderful borough and am truly humbled by the many people out there who care so much and selflessly work to help others – their warmth, kindness and compassion is overwhelming.

“I ask residents to please take a moment to nominate the people you know who deserve to be recognised.”

The closing date is Thursday, October 12, when a panel will then consider the nominations, looking for evidence of special qualities and service beyond being a ‘good neighbour’.

Serving councillors of the county, borough or parish councils or their employees are ineligible for the awards.

All nominations will be treated confidentially and publicity only given to award winners.

Nomination forms are available to collect from Ilkeston and Long Eaton town hall receptions and online at www.erewash.gov.uk.

Alternatively, send a letter with full details to Susan Dunkley, Town Hall, Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston, DE7 5RP.